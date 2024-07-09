Set up committee to check fire safety norms at nursing homes: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has mandated the formation of a joint committee to inspect several nursing homes across the city for compliance with fire safety regulations.

In May, a fire accident at Baby Care New Born Hospital in Delhi’s Vivek Viharclaimed the lives of six infants. Officials said that the prima facie cause of the fire was an oxygen cylinder blast.

Justice Sanjeev Narula directed a pre-existing sub-committee, constituted by the Delhi government in 2019, to expedite their review of nursing homes’ adherence to various legal standards, including fire prevention measures while listing the matter for further hearing on October 14.

This directive follows a petition from an association of nursing homes and highlights recent incidents of fire outbreaks and safety lapses in such establishments.

The association argued that the requirement for fire safety certification should not apply to nursing homes operating on mixed-use residential lands. However, the Delhi government maintains that all institutional buildings, including nursing homes, must comply with fire safety standards due to their potential fire risk.

The High Court noted that according to the National Building Code of India, nursing homes under 15 meters in height are required to be equipped with basic fire safety systems. The petitioners acknowledged compliance with most safety measures but cited challenges with infrastructural requirements such as underground water tanks and wider stairways.

The court instructed the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi Fire Services, and the Delhi Development Authority to inspect all nursing homes affiliated with the petitioner within two weeks.