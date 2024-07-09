The Young and the Restless

Politics in the everyday

While the national movement and the freedom struggle are significant to the narrative, they are not at the forefront and the novel does not revolve around them. That does not mean that it is apolitical, just that its political engagement occurs in other ways.

Vanita comments: “Each character takes a different view of the British and of freedom fighters, from Gandhi to Bhagat Singh to Swami Shraddhanand. They discuss politics, among other things. One major character, Sheela, dedicates her life to educating low-income children. She spends time at Sabarmati Ashram, and is both inspired by and critical of Gandhi.

Politics is not a backdrop; it is inextricable from the characters’ lives, but so are many other things, such as art, work, books, family, friendship, love, animosity.” Setting is intrinsic to how the characters develop their worldviews as individuals over the course of the novel.

Known names, faces

One can spot some familiar names on these pages too. Beyond fictional characters, A Slight Angle also makes use of actual historical figures. Vanita states: “I incorporated real-life Urdu poets Insha and Rangin into my first novel Memory of Light. In this, I have Mahadevi Verma and [Pandey Bechan Sharma] Ugra as friends of my characters. Both writers are alive in my imagination as I have translated their works. To write introductions to my translations, I studied both their remarkable lives.”

Ugra belongs to Sharad’s small circle of queer friends in Allahabad and he later moves to Mumbai where coincidentally Sharad also starts spending most of his time. Mahadevi, on the other hand, is a friend and collegemate of Hemlata who is a peripheral character within the novel. Their presence, cursory and restricted by the facts of their lives, lends a certain degree of realness by virtue of which the fictional combines with the historical and the other characters stand out in relief.