A family feeling for ice

The innovation of water-based kulfi later led to the creation of sorbets or the newly branded vegan kulfis. Sorbets are frozen desserts made by combining ice and fruit juice or puree. However, Mohanlal was not familiar with this concept; for him, it was a solution to the milk shortage. “Who knew that something he created as an experiment would lay the foundation of what Kuremal Kulfi would be known for in the years to come,” says Sharma.

New flavours in the menu

By 1980, the third generation had taken over. Sunil Sharma and his brother Anil Sharma are from Mohanlal’s line, and Lalit Sharma and Manoj Sharma from Mahavir Prasad’s side of the family. One runs Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale and the other, Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale. Despite the division, there is no bad blood in the Kuremal family, says the storekeeper of Kuremal Mahavir Prasad Kulfiwale, who has been working at their Old Delhi outlet for over 30 years. Every year during Ramleela, both families set up their shops near Lal Qila’s Ramleela Ground and compete for the most sales; their business rivalry has never affected their family relations, he adds.

With the fourth generation taking over, Kuremal Kulfi expanded beyond the narrow lanes of Old Delhi and became more accessible. Out of the 13 outlets in Delhi, eight outlets are owned by the Mohanlal group and the Mahavir Prasad group owns five. “With time, we expanded and also saw a rising demand for new flavours. So, we kept adding flavours to our menu,” says Sharma. Among the new additions, jamun sorbet and falsa sorbet, known as julpeps or vegan kulfis, are popular. Other additions are the coffee and fruit-roller kulfi and the sugar-free option of the classic rabri kulfi. As times demand, Kuremal Kulfi is also available for online delivery and is on Swiggy, guaranteeing a “no melting policy for two hours”.