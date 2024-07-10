Effortlessly cool

Nouria’s new collection,’ Vara’, is inspired by the vibrant hues of summer.

Designed for versatility, the pieces are crafted to be worn in myriad ways, catering to the dynamic needs of contemporary fashion.

Dipti Advait, the creative mind behind the brand, believes that clothing should be effortless, empowering, and beautiful. Her clothing label is an extension of this belief. The outfits are ideal for regular women who are doing exceptional things, exploring the world, owning their unique stories, and embracing bold and confident styles.

Dipti tells us that ‘Vara’ is all about excitement and curiosity. “It is inspired by the vibrant hues of summer, and captures the bold and true essence of the season. Each piece is a celebration of colour, blending bold tones and true shades. The pieces are the right fit for a casual day out or a sophisticated evening affair,” explains Dipti.

It features an array of versatile co-ord sets, including pants, skirts, shirts, and tanks, perfect for taking you from one beautiful location to the next. This carefully curated palette captures the essence of a perfect getaway, blending the warmth and energy of sun-drenched beaches with the tranquility of clear skies and pristine sands.

The vibrant oranges bring a burst of enthusiasm and vitality, perfect for making a bold statement, while the pastel blues offer a refreshing and calming effect, reminiscent of peaceful ocean waves. Serene whites provide timeless elegance, adding a touch of sophistication to each outfit.

“The bestsellers are the vibrant Raina co-ord set, serene Michele co-ord set, timeless Mira dress, and sophisticated Rose co-ord set. Each piece combines bold colours, refined designs, and high-quality fabrics, offering stylish and comfortable options for any occasion,” says Dipti.

The ‘Vara collection’ sets itself apart from the previous Nouria collections with its enhanced craftsmanship, refined elegance, and designs specifically made for summer. “Our fabric is a luxurious blend of 30 percent satin, 70 percent cotton, and 30 percent silk, ensuring ultimate comfort. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric, it keeps you cool and comfortable even in the hottest weather,” she adds.