IPC, too, had jail term for medicos over death by medical negligence: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that the IMA’s objections to controversial section 106.1 of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita, which states a jail term for a medical practitioner in case of death by negligence, were also provisioned in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which has been replaced by the new criminal law.

The ministry said that upon receiving representations from the medical practitioners, section 106.1 was amended, and the term of imprisonment was reduced from 5 years to 2, akin to section 304(A) of the IPC, which dealt with the similar offence of causing death by negligence.

“When the Bill to replace IPC with the BNS was introduced in Lok Sabha in December, 2023, the death caused by negligence was made punishable with imprisonment up to 5 years and fine under section 106(1) of BNS, 2023. The representations were received from medical practioners and the said section 106(1) of BNS, 2023 was amended to provide that if such act of negligence is done by registered medical practioners while performing medical procedure, they shall be punished with imprisonment up to 2 years and fine. It may be seen that the punishment for causing death by negligence by medical practitioners is imprisonment up to 2 years even now,” the note by Ministry read.