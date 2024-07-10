Veggie prices head north as weather blamed for supplies

NEW DELHI: Vegetable prices across Delhi-NCR have skyrocketed burdening the common man’s budget. Vendors and wholesalers first blamed the heatwave and now the rains in many parts of the country for the supply disruption sending the prices of the kitchen staple northward in retail markets across the region.

Tomatoes have taken the biggest hit: local vendors are selling them for nearly Rs 100 per kg.

A couple of weeks ago, the prices varied between Rs 25 and Rs 40 a kg. Prices of other vegetables too have increased twice-thrice in retail markets. Market experts say no relief is expected in the next two-three weeks. The supply has been hit due to the ongoing rains.

“Weather variations have led to a big plunge on the supply side. Hoarding is playing its part, but the government isn’t doing much. No one can understand such an astounding rise in the prices of common-use vegetables such as onions, potatoes, garlic and lemon,” said Dushyant Naagar, a farmer rights activist. “The government should strictly check hoarding to bring the rates down,” said Naagar.