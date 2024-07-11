Delhi HC defers hearing on CM Kejriwal’s urgent bail plea in ED case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred the urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal’s bail application in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, following a request by the ED for additional time to respond to Kejriwal’s reply.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna postponed the hearing to July 15, granting the ED more time to file a rejoinder.

The ED, represented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, said they had received Kejriwal’s reply late on Tuesday night, leaving insufficient time to prepare a comprehensive response.

Advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, challenged the ED’s claim saying the reply was sent earlier in the day. Singhvi emphasized the urgency of the matter as the high court had stayed the bail granted to Kejriwal by the trial court. Despite Singhvi’s eagerness to proceed without relying on the counter affidavit, Justice Krishna maintained that the ED is entitled to file a rejoinder.

In his 130-page response, Kejriwal criticized the ED’s insinuations against Special Judge Niyay Bindu of the Rouse Avenue Court, who granted him bail on June 20, highlighting the detrimental impact of ED’s remarks on judicial integrity and fairness, urging the high court to denounce such comments.