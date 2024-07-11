Increased electricity charges to cover cost of power purchase: Delhi power department

NEW DELHI: Amid the power tariff hike controversy, official sources in the power department clarified that there has been no hike in the electricity rates for households in the national capital, but a few additional charges have been added to the electricity bill charged from the consumers.

“The tariff remains the same. The change being reflected in electricity bills is from fixed charges and energy charges levied on the consumers,” a senior government official said. However, though tariffs are unchanged, the additional charges have inflated the monthly electricity bill of Delhi households.

Officials said charges levied under the Power Purchase Adjustment Charge (PPAC) are imposed by DISCOMS to recover the cost of purchasing electricity from power plants at higher rates due to increased prices of coal. ]

“The power purchase cost is dependent upon coal and fuel prices. Recently, there has been a significant increase in coal prices due to higher imports and transport costs,” an official said. The official added that the additional charges are validated by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.