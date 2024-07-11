Kejriwal said no idea about Nair as he used to report to Atishi, Saurabh: ED

NEW DELHI: The ED chargesheet has alleged that jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal told them that Vijay Nair, former AAP communication in-charge and an accused in the liquor policy case, worked under ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj and only used to report to them.

A city court on Tuesday took cognizance of the ED supplementary chargesheet.

The ED alleged that Kejriwal said he had no idea about Nair’s work place, though he used to stay at a cabinet minister’s bungalow and worked from the CM’s camp office.

The ED alleged that Nair “acted as a middleman on behalf of top leaders (especially Kejriwal) for getting kickbacks from various stakeholders”.

The ED claimed that its investigation revealed that Kejriwal was “directly, knowingly and actually” involved in the generation, acquisition and possession of the proceeds of crime of Rs 100 crore. Also, a part of the amount—Rs 45 crore—was allegedly used by AAP in its poll campaign in Goa with the “collusion and concurrence” of Kejriwal, the ED alleged.