Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC defers order on Bibhav’s bail

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its decision on the bail application of Bibhav Kumar, former personal secretary to CM Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with the alleged assault involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta announced that the order will be passed on Friday, July 12.

During the proceedings, Delhi Police argued that Kumar, despite being dismissed from his position, continues to wield significant influence, equating his past salary to that of a joint secretary. They expressed concerns over his potential to manipulate witnesses within the CM’s office and residence.

“He’s a highly influential individual and could easily sway the testimony of key witnesses. Investigation is going on and a chargesheet will be filed on or before July 16,” Delhi Police counsel told the court.