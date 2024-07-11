Open heart surgery in minimal invasive procedure conducted to remove tumour at Max Hospital

NEW DELHI: Ditching the traditional surgical procedure, city doctors conducted an open heart surgery on a young woman through a minimally invasive technique to remove a tumour.

This complex surgery took place at Max Hospital, Patparganj, on a 27-year-old woman. A part of the cardiac tumor broke and travelled to the patient’s brain leading to a blockage in her brain’s circulation causing a stroke, prompting an immediate surgery, they said.

Doctors said that the woman came with classic symptoms of a stroke and during the investigation, they found that its cause is the tumor rather than clotting which is common in patients of stroke. Also, her young age made them suspicious about her condition as only a case of stroke.

“The patient arrived with symptoms of a stroke, which is particularly uncommon in young individuals, especially women. She was assessed by a neurologist who initiated prompt treatment. Recognising the rarity of stroke at such a young age, a comprehensive diagnostic workup was undertaken to identify the precise cause of her paralysis.

A tumour was detected inside one of the heart’s chambers. It was determined that a fragment of this tumour had broken off and travelled to her brain, obstructed blood flow and resulted in stroke,” said Dr Vaibhav Mishra, Director and Head, CTVS Cardiac Surgery (CTVS), who led the case.

Doctors said that since the causality was identified, they decided to remove the cardiac tumor as its presence poses the risk of further defragmentation which could have resulted in brain strokes or cardiac arrest in future.

Conventional open-heart surgery means cutting the breast bone and big incision in the centre of the chest but because of her young age, the doctors decided to do a minimal invasive surgery where a 5 cm cut was given in the right chest and without cutting the ribs. The cut was below the breast and hence is barely visible now leading to cosmetic appearance and no scar. Meanwhile, they appreciated the quick response of the patient and said that delay in approaching the hospital could have resulted in long term disability.