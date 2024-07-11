Railways, DMRC join hands for ‘One India One Ticket’ initiative

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have collaborated to promote the ‘One India One Ticket’ initiative, enhancing the travel experience for main line railway and metro passengers in the Delhi/NCR area, a statement said on Wednesday.

The DMRC QR code-based tickets can now be booked on the IRCTC website and mobile application with a full version launch anticipated soon.

According to the statement, metro tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance and are valid for four days.

“The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), DMRC and CRIS have joined hands, in the first of its kind initiative, to revolutionise seamless travel experience of the main line railway and metro passengers in Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting ‘One India ‘ One Ticket’ initiative of the government of India,” it said.

The beta version of DMRC QR code’based ticket was launched on Wednesday, thereby enabling main line railway passengers to book DMRC QR code tickets on the IRCTC website and Android version of mobile application, it said.

IRCTC CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain and DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said, “On success of the beta version, the regular version of IRCTC-DMRC QR code ticket will be launched soon after.”

Currently, single journey tickets of Delhi Metro can only be booked on the day of travel with same day validity, it said.

“With this facility, the DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronised with Indian Railways’ advance reservation period allowing passengers to book even metro tickets upto 120 days in advance. Further, the metro tickets will be valid for a single journey for a period of four days starting from the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date,” it said.