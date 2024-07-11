The Way We Were

As the car moved off, she and I held hands and I had tears streaming down my face. It was hard to let go. I kept in touch with my friends from Berkeley but many of these ties faded over time, with distance. And more than three decades later, I’m okay with that,” writes Srinivas Kuruganti in his debut photobook, released this summer.

Affectionately known as Srini among his friends and acquaintances, Kuruganti is a Delhi-based photographer, a former photo-editor at The Caravan, and a photography teacher.

A decade-long engagement with his personal photography archive, which accompanied him in metal trunks from California, New York and London to Mumbai and then Delhi, has come of age in this book, offering nostalgia as a practice of poetic creation. Pictures in My Hand of a Boy I Still Resemble is a visual archive of youth, intimate friendships, and young love.

It traces Kuruganti’s early years of experimentation with the camera, without the deliberate intention of seeing the world as a photographer, and clicking only as much as he could afford. “All those years, I never thought of myself as a photographer.

I just felt that I was taking pictures of my friends. You take a picture of me, I take a picture of you, and I would get two prints made — one set for them, and one set for me. It was a fun thing to do, taking pictures of girlfriends, closest friends, and the places we would go to.”