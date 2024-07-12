Bawana flooded after Yamuna canal breach

NEW DELHI: A breach in the Munak canal, which channels water from Haryana to Delhi, led to severe waterlogging in north-west Delhi’s Bawana, leaving residents stranded in their homes.

Early Thursday, water from the canal’s barrage inundated the J, K, and L blocks of the colony, forcing residents to wade through waist-deep water.

Sunil Yadav, a resident of JJ colony, said: “Every street in the locality is filled with water. We are unable to leave the house.”

A police officer said, “We informed all concerned departments, including NDRF, Flood Control Department, PWD and MCD at midnight after the canal overflowed.”

Officials said that the water flow from Sonipat has decreased and that Haryana has been asked to close the canal gates to manage the flow. The Munak canal originates from the Yamuna in Munak, Karnal district of Haryana.

In a post on ‘X’, Water Minister Atishi said, “Today early morning there was a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in coordination with Haryana Irrigation Department, which maintains the canal. Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal.” She also visited the affected areas and said that repair was in progress.

Yogender Chandoliya, BJP MP for North West Delhi, also visited the site and said, “Once the water flow is stopped, concrete work will commence, which will surely take 24 hours and will also impact water availability for the residents.” He said he received a call at 2.30 am about the flooding.

“Water is being drained by temporarily puncturing the existing stormwater drain. Resources such as JCBs, dewatering pumps, drinking water tankers and mobile toilets have already been deployed at the location,” the DDA said.