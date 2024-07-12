BJP to protest against ‘increased power bills’

NEW DELHI: Amid the controversy over alleged hike of electricity charges in the national capital burdening consumers, Delhi BJP has planned to stage a protest on Friday in front of the Delhi Secretariat against the “loot” of the AAP government.

The party has invited participants to bring their electricity bills and join the movement against the Delhi government. All the seven Delhi MPs, BJP MLAs, and RWA officials would also join the protest, where copies of electricity bills would be burned, a Delhi BJP statement on Thursday said. .

The BJP leaders have alleged that electricity prices have gone up in Delhi since May 1 as power companies have hiked electricity tariffs while the ruling AAP accused the saffron party of misleading Delhi residents, claiming that BJP-ruled states have the highest electricity costs and suffer from frequent power cuts.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP government of not leaving any opportunity to “loot the people” of Delhi. “The AAP government, along with electricity companies, is looting the people of Delhi, firstly, by increasing electricity bills by 8.75% in the name of PPAC( Power Purchase Adjustment Cost, and secondly, by charging 7% more in the name of the Pension Trust,” Sachdeva said.

He said these hikes have been made without informing the public and without Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission’s approval, causing electricity bills of Delhi consumers to rise by 1.5 times.

The Delhi BJP chief questioned the city government and the electricity companies, asking why the pension of the retired employees of the electricity company is being collected from the people of Delhi.