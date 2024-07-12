Class 11 student shot dead in Delhi's Jafrabad area, probe on

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by a group of men in Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.
The deceased victim was a student of class 11.
DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call was received at Jafrabad police station around 9.30 pm on Thursday regarding a firing incident near T point, street No.-8, Markari Chowk in Jafrabad following which the local police rushed to the spot.
By the time the cops reached the place of the incident, the injured boy had been taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.
The police then met the brother of the victim boy to inquire about the incident.
The victim's 17-year-old brother told the cops that he, along with his younger brother and a friend were coming out from a shop near Markari Chowk T point after purchasing some T-shirts.
At about 9:00 pm, some boys came on 2 scooters and accosted them outside the shop. They tried to take the complainant, his brother and his friend with them.
"When the complainant (brother) resisted, one boy fired on his younger brother, who sustained a bullet injury on his back and fell down. No exit wound was found on the body," the DCP said.
The victim boy, soaked in blood and writhing in pain, was rushed to GTB hospital. Despite treatment, the boy succumbed to his injuries after some time.
Accordingly, based on the complaint and preliminary examination of the incident, the police have registered a case of murder and launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprits.
The senior officer said they are still trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident.
"All the boys know each other and live in Kabir Nagar, Welcome area. They all belong to the same community so there is no communal angle to it," the officer said.
Multiple teams have been formed who are scanning the CCTV footage where the crime took place, to find out the route used by the accused while escaping from the spot.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination.