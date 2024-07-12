Class 11 student shot dead in Delhi's Jafrabad area, probe on

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by a group of men in Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The deceased victim was a student of class 11.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR call was received at Jafrabad police station around 9.30 pm on Thursday regarding a firing incident near T point, street No.-8, Markari Chowk in Jafrabad following which the local police rushed to the spot.

By the time the cops reached the place of the incident, the injured boy had been taken to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

The police then met the brother of the victim boy to inquire about the incident.

The victim's 17-year-old brother told the cops that he, along with his younger brother and a friend were coming out from a shop near Markari Chowk T point after purchasing some T-shirts.

At about 9:00 pm, some boys came on 2 scooters and accosted them outside the shop. They tried to take the complainant, his brother and his friend with them.