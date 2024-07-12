Delhi education department issues advisory on vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: With the onset of monsoon and subsequent apprehension over the transmission of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, the education department has issued directions to all schools in the national capital to allow children to wear full sleeve uniforms to schools, and also hand out dengue homework card to every pupil.

In a circular dated July 11, the education department issued an advisory for school administrations and the students to adhere to to prevent vector-borne illnesses. Schoolchildren will be given a form to fill. It will include questions on preventive measures to be adopted during the monsoon season.

Schools have been asked to put wire mesh on windows to prevent entry of mosquitoes; cover all water tanks and containers with well-fitted lids to prevent breeding of mosquitoes; all coolers should be scrubbed and cleaned once a week; all unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells should be disposed off; water in flower vases, pots should be changed; in coolers, that cannot be emptied, a tablespoon of petrol/diesel should be added, and cases of missing/broken lids may be taken up with PWD on priority.

A nodal officer will be appointed in each school who will be responsible for all the activities related to prevention and control of vector-borne diseases and monitor the activities being carried out.

Additionally, regular checking of school buildings will be done in a systematic manner during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites will also be checked thoroughly for ensuring no possibility of mosquito breeding.