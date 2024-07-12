Delhi HC to hear CM’s plea against ED summons on September 9

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday scheduled a hearing for September 9 on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summonses in the excise policy case.

A bench led by Justice Prathiba M Singh has granted Kejriwal an additional four weeks to file a rejoinder to the ED’s response. Senior counsel representing Kejriwal requested more time, citing changes in circumstances and the pending legal interview request in the high court.

“Let the rejoinder be filed in four weeks,” stated the bench, which also included Justice Amit Sharma.

In his petition, Kejriwal also questioned the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), specifically regarding arrest, questioning, and bail. He raised concerns about whether the anti-money laundering law applies to political parties, alleging that the PMLA’s procedures were being used to unfairly influence general elections in favour of the ruling party.

The petition described Kejriwal as a “vocal critic” of the ruling party and a member of the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming the ED was being “weaponized” by the Union government.