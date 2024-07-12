Delhi: Man stabbed 17 times in face in Bhajanpura, dies

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi by a group of men, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, was attacked outside his house late on Wednesday night and stabbed multiple times in the face as well as on the body.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when Sumit was sitting outside his house in Gamri Extension. “Some people arrived and engaged in a verbal spat with him which soon turned violent with accused stabbing him in his face, chest, and neck area,” the DCP said.

The victim had more than 17 wounds on his face alone. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by locals, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said that Sumit was married and had a three-year-old son. “He was convicted in an attempted murder case and was recently granted bail by the Delhi High Court,” said Tirkey.

The police have registered a case of murder and begun probing the killing. “We are scanning CCTV footage of the crime scene and trying to trace the route used by the accused people to arrive at the spot,” the officer said.

He further informed that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Further investigation is in progress, the officer added.