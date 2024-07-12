JNU may opt out of UGC NET for PhD

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is considering the possibility of reinstating the old system of JNU conducting its own entrance examinations for PhD admissions by opting out of UGC NET scores, a JNU Teachers’ Association statement claimed on Thursday.
However, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said no decision has been taken yet in this regard and the administration has only invited suggestions from the stakeholders.
“It is too soon to assume that JNU is going to do away with the UGC NET scores for the PhD admissions. We have only taken suggestions from the stakeholders since it will take some time for NTA to declare the results of the entrance exam and our PhD admissions are getting delayed because of this. The fellowship of our JRF students is also stuck due to this,” the V-C told news agency PTI.
“Nevertheless, there are logistical issues which will have to be looked into to implement the old entrance system and it is a time taking process. So far we have not made any decision. In future if we do, it will be notified on the university website,” she added.
The JNUTA said, in a meeting of the V-C and Deans of Schools on July 3, decisions were taken to open up the possibility of reinstating the earlier JNU Entrance Examination for PhD admissions.
“JNUTA considers this to be a vindication of its long-standing position on the matter of entrance exams as well as a positive response to the demand after the cancellation of the June 2024 UGC-NET Examination,” the letter read.
The JNU’s decision to move to using UGC-NET scores for PhD admissions in 2024-25 was “imposed”, and not based on any deliberations within the faculty and the University authorities, JNUTA said.