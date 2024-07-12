JNU may opt out of UGC NET for PhD

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is considering the possibility of reinstating the old system of JNU conducting its own entrance examinations for PhD admissions by opting out of UGC NET scores, a JNU Teachers’ Association statement claimed on Thursday.

However, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said no decision has been taken yet in this regard and the administration has only invited suggestions from the stakeholders.

“It is too soon to assume that JNU is going to do away with the UGC NET scores for the PhD admissions. We have only taken suggestions from the stakeholders since it will take some time for NTA to declare the results of the entrance exam and our PhD admissions are getting delayed because of this. The fellowship of our JRF students is also stuck due to this,” the V-C told news agency PTI.