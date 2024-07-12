Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Logitech Mevo Core

The Mevo Core captures professional grade video in 4K/30fps and also streams in 1080p/30fps, allowing it to be used as a webcam and livestream cam. Once connected, you can control Optical Zoom, exposure, focus, audio mixing, graphics, and more with a single mobile device. With Wifi 6E, you can connect multiple Mevo Cores and stream together. With a six-hour battery life and multiple mounting options, this is a great product from the house of Logitech. mevo.com

Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L

The new Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is a blessing for the kitchen. It’s so smart that it can control temperature precisely while it air fries, bakes, defrosts, and even ferments. With a 3L/6L adjustable capacity, you can choose the size of your dishes, while a smart panel allows you multi-functions with up to 1,500W of high-power at your disposal. The 6L capacity allows you to make a healthy eight-inch pizza and even yoghurt. Dishes such as roasted veggies, French fries, and even steaks are now possible in less than 20 minutes. Xiaomi’s Air Fryer uses 3D circulating hot air ensuring less oil is required and lower-fat food can be made in a jiffy! mi.com

Promate Leap

These neckband wireless earphones from Promate not only sound great and last long (150hrs), but can also be used in all weather conditions. The Leap features 12mm drivers as well as BT 5.3, it also comes with a sealed shell and interior nano coating, which effectively repels both sweat and rain. If you like neckband styled earphones and use them outdoors often, The Leap from Promate is an ideal product. promate.net amazon.in

Christopher Ward C1 Bel anto

The CW C1 Bel Canto Red One in collaboration with YouTube watch reviewer Andrew Morgan, looks incredible. The Red One will be available in limited numbers. The striking watch comes with a jumping hour movement (Calibre FS01), which also creates a chiming sound every hour. The watch is also made from titanium for durability and minimal weight. christopherward.com

Ankerwork S600

The S600 is a marvellous speakerphone that doubles up as a mobile stand and Qi2 charger. The S600 provides AI environmental noise reduction for clearer calls and conferences while also producing 360° sound for 16 hours of music playback. The speaker also has a built in 70° magnetic phone stand, which provides up to 15W wireless charging compatible with Magsafe. us.ankerwork.com