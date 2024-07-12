Vehicle pollution check rates up in city after 13 years

NEW DELHI: After a gap of 13 years, the Delhi government on Thursday increased the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles.

According to revised rates, petrol, CNG, or LPG two and three-wheelers will cost Rs 80, while Rs 110 will be charged for petrol, CNG, or LPG four-wheelers and above. For the diesel-propelled vehicle, the rate has been set at Rs 140.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “In response to the demands of the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association and to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services, we have decided to revise the rates. This revision is necessary to ensure that pollution checking stations can continue to operate efficiently and provide quality services to the public.”

According to sources, as the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association had been advocating for an increase in pollution checking fees, a meeting was held with its representatives on June 20.

The sources said that the increase in rates mainly aims to balance the operational costs of pollution checking stations, thereby contributing to Delhi’s ongoing efforts to combat pollution.