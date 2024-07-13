Delhi Development Authority halts plan to raze illegal constructions at Majnu ka Tila

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to halt the planned demolition drive in north Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tila, sources said on Friday. No immediate reasons were provided for the cancellation of the drive, initially scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

The settlers, many of whom are Pakistani Hindu refugees, received notices late Thursday evening from the land-owning agency, instructing them to vacate the area by Friday. The notice cited compliance with orders from the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court, due to encroachments on the Yamuna floodplain.

However, the people living there expressed shock over the notice and voiced their concerns. “If they demolish our homes here, people of my community [Pakistani Hindus] will have nowhere to go. We have not been provided with any alternate accommodation,” said Dharmveer Solanki, representative of the Pakistani Hindu refugee families in Delhi.

However, an official from the DDA said that the notice issued to the residents clearly specified that the affected families can avail temporary harbour at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters.