Delhi HC issues notice to police on accused bail plea in Kanjhawla hit-and-run case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed cops to respond to a bail plea filed by Krishan, one of the accused charged with murder in the Kanjhawla hit-and-run case.

The case pertains to a 20-year-old woman who lost her life after being dragged under a car in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2023.

Krishan, who has been in custody since January 2023, sought relief through a bail plea filed by Advocate JP Singh on his behalf. Justice Amit Mahajan, who presided over the proceedings, instructed the Delhi Police to submit a status report in response to the plea. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 14.

Earlier developments in the case include the trial court dismissing Krishan’s bail plea on May 6, 2023.

In July 2023, the Rohini Court ordered the framing of charges against seven accused persons in the hit-and-run case. Additional Sessions Accused Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were in the car, have been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender). Khanna has also been charged with negligent driving.

Discharging the three other co-accused—Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush, and Deepak Khanna—of the charge of criminal conspiracy, the court ordered the framing of charges against the trio under IPC sections 182 (false information with intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 34 (common intention), 201, and 212.

According to police, on the dead night of the new year 2023, Anjali Kumari was hit by a car, and then her body was dragged on the road underneath the same vehicle for around 90 minutes at a stretch of approximately 10-12 km. She was found lying mutilated on a road.

