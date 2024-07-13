Interim bail to CM Kejriwal a victory of truth

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case being probed by the ED, AAP leaders hailed the order as the victory of truth over the “conspiracy of the BJP”. The party said the apex court order is a milestone as the court has “rejected so-called liquor scam hatched by BJP.”

AAP leaders said the PMLA Special Court, while granting bail to Kejriwal, had also noted that there is no evidence against the Chief Minister and the central probe agency is working in biased manner.

Accusing the BJP of conspiring to prolong the Chief Minister’s incarceration, AAP leader Atishi said, “The Supreme Court put its stamp of approval on the lower court’s decision and granted bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. The BJP was aware that since the lower court has granted bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court will also do so. That’s why they used another political tool of theirs, CBI, to get Kejriwal arrested.” The minister further said the BJP should put an end to its arrogance and stop conspiring against opposition parties.

Questioning the provisions under Section 19 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) under which ED has arrested Kejriwal, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj called it “subjective”. “It is worth noting that the PMLA law under which the bail provisions are so strict, the arrest rules will also be of high standard... It is not possible that you arrest someone on every small issue and then do not grant bail,” the minister said.

While granting bail to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court has also refused to interfere in his decision to continue as chief minister, Bharadwaj added.