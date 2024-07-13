JNU to set up centres for Hindu, Buddhist studies

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is set to establish specialised centres for Hindu, Buddhist and Jain studies, as part of its School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

The decision was approved by the university’s Executive Council during a meeting on May 29, 2024, according to an official notification, released on Friday. “The Executive Council, in its meeting on May 29, has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP 2020 (National Education Policy) and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the university, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies,” the notification read.

This move is part of JNU’s broader initiative to implement the NEP 2020 and incorporate the Indian Knowledge System into its academic framework.

In a related development, the University of Delhi (DU) too, established a Centre for Hindu Studies last year, which currently offers a master’s degree. DU authorities are mulling over introducing an undergraduate course in the discipline. DU also has a department for Buddhist Studies and recently received the Central government’s approval to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism.