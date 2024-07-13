No SC relief to CM on plea against arrest: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court granting interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not a victory for the AAP as the court has put its “seal of approval” on him being guilty in the excise policy case, the BJP claimed on Friday. Kejriwal had petitioned the apex court not for bail but for adjudication that his arrest was illegal, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj told the press.

“The Supreme Court did not provide any relief on this prayer by him, rather it found that the ED has sufficient evidence to prove the requirement of Section 19 of the PMLA that an accused is prima facie guilty. This is seal of approval by the Supreme Court,” she said.

The interim bail granted to Kejriwal is because a point of law was referred to a larger bench of the Supreme Court and it takes time in the hearing of something referred to a larger bench, she said.

Swaraj claimed that few days back, the ED submitted a detailed chargesheet in a trial court in which Whatsapp chats and other evidence showed that the chief minister is the “kingpin” of the “liquor scam” and he has “close relations” with the co-accused in the case. Hitting out at the AAP, Swaraj said it is the first political party in the country’s history to be named as an accused in a corruption case chargesheet.

The Supreme Court has hinted that whenever a constitutional functionary is involved in a corruption offence, the person should resign from his post, the BJP leader claimed.But Kejriwal is so attracted to power that he is not ready to give up the CM’s post, Swaraj barbed.