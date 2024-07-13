Nothing is set in stone

Different strokes

During our walk-through, Delhi-based ceramic artist Kritika Soni’s artwork sparked curiosity for showing beauty in imperfections. Her work ‘Broken and Beautiful’ had 12 frayed wall vessels in stoneware painted in light shades of crimson, mint green, butter yellow and powder blue with impressions of gold-painted florals, fabric and textured glazes. “I have always been inspired by the Japanese philosophy Wabi Sabi, which is embracing imperfections and finding beauty in it. I used ceramics to make surfaces that were a reflection of the way nature works – real and raw.”

Ajaysingh Bhadoriya of Maharashtra works on a similar theme of finding beauty in natural decay in his work ‘The Afterlife Of Dying Buildings’. Its three stoneware structures feature dilapidated doors and windows that express the untold story of time.

Azamgarh-born pottery and ceramics artist Devesh Upadhyay touches on existentialism in a comical five-head sculpture titled ‘Existential Struggle.’ “Each head symbolises the Observer, the Critic, the Seeker, the Reflector, and the Conflicted and how each of them represent different facets of our psyche. It highlights the absurdity of our quest for meaning, inviting viewers to reflect on their own existential journeys with a touch of humour,” he explains. Patna-born Srinia Chowdhury’s comical face mask-clad stone and sandware sculptures titled ‘Wondergirl’ and ‘Mischief Master’ affirm self-acceptance and connecting with your inner child as against donning stereotypical roles assigned by society.

Ahmedabad-based Maulik Oza showed a radical display of ceramics transforming it into massive coils, warp and weft patterns and infinite loops for statement pieces. On the other front, Delhi-based Arti Paliwal transformed stoneware into a biological heart-shaped structure in ‘Untitled-2’ and Mumbai-born Revati Jayakrishnan turned terracotta into ‘Hexa Stacks’ in her eponymous work.

Appreciating the works at the exhibition, freelance artist Padmini Mehta who had come from Varanasi says: “This is a great initiative by Raza Foundation to recognise the works of young ceramicists. I found each work experimental, interesting and fresh. There are artworks to beautify every space — from garden, bedroom, dining hall to patio.”

Down the ages

Ceramics has its roots in pottery in the Indian subcontinent dating back to 2,500 BC during the Harappan civilisation. Daroz shares how India, particularly, has been a wonderland of clay, “Once I was taking a workshop with village potters at Bharat Bhawan in Bhopal, almost 30 years back. There, every potter was rigid that they would use clay only from their village! That is the wonder of India wherever you go, you will find different clays in different geographies, all around.” He notes the resurgence of ceramics in modern India.

“Back in the ’60s and the ’70s, when I used to work in Garhi Studio, there used to be only a handful of notable ceramists like Kalindi Vedan Jena, Devi Prasad, Nirmala Patwardhan, to name some. National-level exhibitions also did not allow fragile artworks to be displayed. Now after four decades, we are seeing a welcome change.

Ceramists are getting a platform at exhibitions and are even being bestowed with awards.”