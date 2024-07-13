SC says ‘non-application of mind by L-G’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that there was a complete “non-application of mind” by L-G VK Saxena in permitting the felling of trees despite DDA’s petition on the critical issue pending before the court.

“We should have been told that the L-G had given directions. Cover up went for three days. Affidavit shows that DDA sought L-G’s permission. There is complete non-application of mind by the L-G as well,” a bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka observed.

The court wondered whether the DDA officials had told him that top court’s permission was required for cutting off trees. It was hearing suo motu contempt proceedings against the vice chairman of the DDA regarding the felling of 1,100 trees in the ridge forest for a road widening project.

“First day, everybody should have come to the court and said there was a mistake by us. But cover up goes on. After four or five orders, the truth comes out in the form of a DDA officer’s affidavit. All have committed the mistake including the Lieutenant Governor. Sorry state of affairs,” said the bench.

The court said that it realised the L-G’s role when Attorney General R Venkataramani appeared independently, indicating sufficient involvement.

Holding the ruling AAP government accountable for felling of 422 trees in the ridge area, the court asked it to devise a mechanism to compensate for the mindless act. p4