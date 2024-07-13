Shooting for the moon

The crowd of over 30,000 people held their breath in anticipation as the countdown drew to a close. The Chandrayaan-3 shot upwards and to the moon, painting the sky a fiery gold. Ear-splitting cheers erupted in the launch view gallery. The ground beneath them shook as the propeller’s force finally reaching them, delayed from the three-kilometre distance.

On July 14, 2023, almost a year ago, India made history with ISRO launching the Chandrayaan-3 successfully. Touching down with a soft landing near the uneven south pole of the moon for the first time, our country left footprints on the moon for the first time. Dheeraj Kandelwal, a Chennai-based photographer, through a 400mm lens attached to his Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, recorded the 40-second launch and created the photo sequence ‘Footprints on the Moon’.

Dheeraj had started the preparations for clicking the pictures of lunar rover a month before its launch. It took him two weeks of intense research, three hours of waiting for the entry pass and four hours of scouting around the launch view gallery to get to the best possible frame for a spot unperturbed by the tree canopies that hung in the distance. The artiste carried two cameras, two tripods, a telephoto lens, a wide-angle lens and a vision for the perfect shot.

Dheeraj’s journey with photography started in Class 12 when he bought himself a Coolpix camera. He didn’t have much time during his college days, but he borrowed cameras from people who owned them and experimented.

“On my first birthday after getting my job as a software engineer in Mumbai, I gifted myself a Canon 700D. Ironically, it turned out to be a full-circle moment. I handed in the resignation papers on my birthday as well, seven years from then, after deciding to pursue photography professionally,” he recounts.

For the launch of Chandrayaan-3, Dheeraj drew inspiration from shots of SpaceX launches. He underexposed the image so that the bright orange exhaust from the propellant could stand out in the frame because it was a day shot. He also tried using a Manfrotto tripod initially, for a stable frame. However, he was immediately caught off guard by the sheer speed of the spacecraft. “I was not expecting it to go by so fast the first time. I grabbed the camera as fast as I could but I still wasted two seconds,” he says.