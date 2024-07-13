Two linked to fast food joint firing killed in Delhi encounter

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police gunned down three gangsters—two of them were allegedly involved in the killing of a man at a food outlet in Delhi last month—police said on Friday.

The three, identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharad and Vikki Ridhana, were associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang as sharpshooters.

Sources said a gunbattle ensued between the police and the three gangsters on Chinoli road near village Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonepat. One of the gangsters fired a shot which hit a Delhi Police officer on his bulletproof vest, shielding him.

Officials said Haryana Police had declared a reward on the arrest of these gangsters following a sharp rise in extortion cases across the state.

Of the three who were neutralised, Ashish and Vicky were involved in the daring Burger King shootout in Rajouri Garden area last month.

Aman Joon (26), from Jhajjar, was killed in the attack on June 18 where assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him when he was sitting inside a Burger King outlet. Aman was “deliberately” called to the food outlet as part of a honey trap.