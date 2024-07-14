L-G sanctions posts for 165 forensic experts to aid cops on crime scenes

NEW DELHI : In a bid to strengthen the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), L-G VK Saxena on Saturday sanctioned the recruitment of 165 Junior Scientific Assistants (JSA) on a contractual basis who would be deployed at crime scenes.

Raj Niwas said the role of FSL in the new regiment with the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam in place, has become all the more crucial with scientific probe and analysis of evidences becoming critical. “The newly sanctioned 165 posts of JSAs has been in view of the fact that FSLs are going to face immense workload after the notification of the three laws and their implementation w.e.f. 01.07.2024 and there was an urgent need to recruit these JSAs,” a statement issued by the Raj Niwas read.

“Directing FSL to finalize Recruitment Rules for various vacant posts at the earliest, the L-G directed FSL to maintain total transparency in the recruitment process, so that there is no scope for any complaint. The L-G also asked the FSL to come out with details of recruitment that has to be done and fix a deadline for purchasing and installing required equipments. The role of qualified professionals and human resource has also become much more important for which the L-G has approved creation of 421 new FSL posts,” it added.

The role of forensic science is extensive, incorporating areas such as DNA assessment, fingerprint analysis, autopsies, pathology, and toxicology. Under the new criminal law, the impetus is more on the quality of evidence which makes functioning of forensic laboratories crucial for unbiased and effective probe.