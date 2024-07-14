Patient shot dead inside GTB hospital in Delhi, attacker flees from spot

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man admitted as a patient at a hospital in the Shahdara area, was shot dead by a youth while the former was being treated at the hospital ward by the doctors, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Riyazuddin, was receiving treatment for abdominal infection at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Sharing details, DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said a PCR call regarding firing in ward No.24 was received at GTB Enclave police station following which the police immediately swung into action and reached the spot.

"At the hospital, the police found one deceased patient namely Riyazuddin, a resident of Khajuri, who was admitted in the hospital on June 23 for treatment of abdominal infection," the DCP said.

At around 4 pm on Sunday, a youth aged around 18 years came inside the ward and fired multiple shots towards Riyazuddin resulting in his death on the spot. The suspected person, who is yet to be identified, immediately fled from the scene before anyone could catch him.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police registered a case of murder and launched a massive manhunt to nab the culprit.