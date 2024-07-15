Delhi: Season of fever and government fatigue

Wading through shin-deep water, your face twisting in a grimace every time some unseen thing grazed past your ankle, you cursed the authorities for the inundated streets, the overflowing drains, and the putrid water creeping up your legs. A couple of days later, when the flood has receded into potholes dotting the lanes, into open drains, and garbage heaps at streetcorners where sunlight never ventures, you breathed a sigh of relief believing it was the end of your woes, at least until rains came lashing again.

But beware! For in the dark, damp recesses of the city, festering floodwater pools become the breeding ground of disease-bearers. Nurtured in muck, they creep into your homes, schools, and workplaces like unwelcome guests – dengue-infested mosquito hoards. Dengue, in the national capital, has become a recurring monsoon bane when stagnant water provides ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes aegypti, the carrier of the dengue virus.

Despite advances in healthcare and sanitation, the national capital remains a hotbed for vector-borne illness. In the past eight years, the city has witnessed three of its worst dengue outbreaks, casting a shadow of doubt over claims by civic agencies and the government about controlling the spread.

The worst dengue outbreak was reported in 2015 when the city saw 15,867 cases of the vector-borne viral infection and 60 deaths due to it — a significant surge attributed to a particularly virulent strain.

In 2021, the capital faced its second-worst dengue situation, logging approximately 9,613 cases and 23 deaths. Many believed that the severity of the outbreak was underreported, prompting the city government to classify dengue as a notifiable disease through a gazette notification, making it mandatory for healthcare facilities to report every case.