Hike in power bill: BJP to hold citywide protest in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP will carry out demonstrations across the city to protest against the imposition of Power Purchase Agreement Charges (PPAC) and other surcharges on electricity.

At a press conference held on Sunday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the Delhi government and electricity distribution companies and accused them of placing a financial burden on residents of the city.

Sachdeva also called for a judicial inquiry, asserting that the PPAC was not part of the approved Business Regulatory Plan for power distribution companies until 2015. He accused the Arvind Kejriwal government and power distribution companies of corrupt practices that resulted in the imposition of the PPAC.

“The 1.5 per cent PPAC was first levied illegally in 2011 by the then Congress government and was withdrawn in 2014 after intervention by then Power Minister Piyush Goyal. However, it was reintroduced in 2015 when the Kejriwal government came to power and supported its reimposition,” Sachdeva said, adding that from 1.5 per cent, the PPAC has now surged to nearly 45 per cent.