Masooma Rizvi: the person behind Sthapatya Gallery of New Parliament Building

Delhi architect Masooma Rizvi has been a driving force behind some of India’s most prominent galleries and public spaces. Rizvi started her career in 1997 and has, among other spaces, designed the Sthapatya Gallery of the New Parliament Building, and the main dining hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan; she is currently the art curator for the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Rizvi’s journey into the world of art and architecture began in her childhood. By the age of eight, she says she had realised that the colours and decor of a place significantly impact one’s mental state. “It needs to be beautiful because our environment is a reflection of ourselves,” she says.

Local knowledge

Rizvi has always been drawn towards local artists in both her personal and professional life. In the earlier days of her career, she met a visually impaired weaver from Vijayawada and began buying and promoting her Kalamkari sarees. “Wherever I went, I made it a point to buy local and market it. I was advocating for ‘vocal for local’ before it was even a thing,” she says as she continues to wear those sarees to work.

This attitude is reflected in her work as she has taken local inspiration in her airport projects. “Airports are gateways to states, so the art must be well thought out and eye-catching,” she says. At the Tiruchirappalli Airport, she installed a 120x100-square metre wall depicting the Margazhi Utsavam, a chariot festival native to Tamil Nadu that takes place each December. At the Ayodhya Airport, which was inaugurated last year in December, she ensured that Madhubani and other traditional art forms painting panels tell the story of Rama’s return to the city.