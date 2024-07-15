Three held in Delhi for extorting money posing as power department officials

NEW DELHI: A momo seller, a property dealer and an electrician tried to mint easy money by duping gullible residents of the city. The trio allegedly used to pose as BSES officers and extort money from under-construction buildings in the city.

All the three—identified as Shammi Chadha (62), a property dealer by profession, Dilesh Kumar Paras (59), who is a Momos vendor, and Shakil Ahmen (46)—were arrested by the police staff of New Friends Colony police station.

DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call regarding a demand of Rs12 lakh by fake BSES officials from a house at Maharani Bagh was received on July 10. Accordingly, after preliminary enquiry, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of law and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage and call detail records of numbers given by fake officers to the complainant. “The ownership of the bike used by the accused for the commission of the crime was seen in one of the CCTV footage and details were procured. The phone number of the owner was tracked and one of the accused was nabbed,” the DCP said.

According to the police, two other accomplices of the accused were also nabbed with the help of information given by the nabbed accused.

On interrogation, it was revealed that accused persons posed as fake BSES officials and visited under-construction sites, to extort money from owners of the site in the name of fines for using domestic electricity for commercial purposes.

“Earlier they have extorted money from many other persons but those incidents were not reported,” the officer said. It was also revealed that these three were working as recovery agents of BSES through a private company and after completion of tenure, they started extorting money from people.