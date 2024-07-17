12-hr disruption in water supply in Delhi on July 18

NEW DELHI: Parts of the national capital will face a 12-hour water supply disruption on July 18, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Tuesday. The DJB attributed the problem to the shutdown of a 600mm diameter sluice valve near the Radisson Blu Hotel. The water supply will be cut off at 9 am and is likely to be resumed by 9 pm.

According to a statement, the areas to be affected include H-1 Archana Apartment, Shubham Enclave, RBI Colony near Double Twin Water Tank, G Block Pushkar Enclave, State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh B Block, GH-4 DDA Flats, Meera Bagh JJC Paschim Vihar, GH-5&7 to GH-14, Sundar Vihar, Ambica Vihar, Bhera Enclave, Peeragarhi, Jwalapuri, Miyanwali Nagar, Guru Harkishan Nagar, Syed Nangloi Village, and surrounding places.

In June, the capital witnessed a severe water shortage amid scorching temperatures, sparking a political clash. The ruling AAP accused Haryana of withholding water and the L-G of not acting in the city’s best interests.