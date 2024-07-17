300 government-authorised centres open for pollution check

NEW DELHI: Amid shutting down of 600 of Pollution under Control (PUC) centres in the city as part of a strike called by petrol dealers to voice dissatisfaction over a proposed hike in the pollution-certificate charges, the government said that authorised pollution checking centres are functioning at around 300 other places.

On Tuesday, 1,375 vehicles were checked at the pollution checking centres and on Wednesday, 1,464 vehicles were checked.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said 300 pollution under control certificate (PUCC) centres located at places other than petrol pumps were open and people could visit those.

He said, “To save the drivers from any inconvenience, there are 300 other authorised pollution testing centres. Keeping in mind the problems of drivers, the government is considering opening more pollution testing centres.”

Gahlot said, “Pollution checking centres authorised by the Delhi government are functioning at around 300 other places.” He added that the list of all these centres is available on the transport department’s website. Drivers can get their vehicles’ pollution checked at these places

Gahlot said that given the increasing number of vehicles in Delhi, the government is considering opening some more pollution testing centres. To set up a PUCC centre, a cabin measuring 2.5 mtr x 2.5 mtr is needed so that machines can be placed in it. Besides, a power connection is also required.

He said that some RWAs are ready to provide space for setting up pollution testing centres. In the coming time, talks will be started soon with the RWAs as well as big hotels and commercial centres.