Advocacy group demands law for safe blood transfusion

NEW DELHI: To push for a safe blood transfusion for thalassemic, an advocacy group is campaigning for a blood law as a citizens’ right under the constitution.

The Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group (TPAG) met with Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking a consolidated blood law contemplating a separate legislation for safe blood transfusion to control transfusion-transmitted infections like HIV, particularly for repeat recipients of blood.

In a representation given to Meghwal, TPAG said that India is saddled with pre-independence legislation, with fragmented and complicated structures in place for blood safety.

The advocacy group said that blood safety is covered by separate laws that do not do justice, and hence, consolidated legislation for blood donation and transfusion is needed.

Anubha Taneja, Member Secretary, TPAG, said there is no mandate for blood screening methodologies as such which poses a hazard for patients requiring repetitive blood transfusion.

“There is no standard blood screening methodology. Every blood bank is free to choose the test they want. This and many other gaps exist as far as blood regulations are concerned. And in the absence of these standard testing practices, chances of infections like HIV are higher,” Taneja explained.

“We need a firm law for safe blood transfusion because blood is considered a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Consolidated legislation is needed where, from donation to transfusion, everything is standardized,” she added.