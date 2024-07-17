Cosmetic concerns for children

In the lively sphere of children’s performances, makeup isn’t merely for show — it’s a tool that empowers confidence and artistic expression.

As children prepare to dazzle on stage, cosmetics help them embrace their roles with added flair. However, it’s important to balance this with health and safety considerations.

By complementing their outfits and enhancing their stage appearance, make-up can make kids feel more prepared and self-assured during performances. It serves as a creative and expressive tool, giving children the freedom to experiment with various looks, fostering playfulness, and encouraging artistic experimentation.

Cosmetic experimentation can also improve children’s understanding of design and colours, skills that can translate into other artistic pursuits. Additionally, applying make-up can boost anticipation and excitement for their performances, contributing to an overall fun and memorable experience.

The dark side

Despite the positive aspects, there are significant concerns regarding the use of cosmetics by children. Children’s sensitive skin makes them prone to allergic reactions, irritations, and long-term damage from chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Dr Rajetha Demishetty, founder-director of Mohana Skin Hair and Aesthetic Clinic, highlights that early use of makeup can disrupt hormones, leading to growth, developmental, and reproductive issues. It’s important to be cautious with products used on kids.