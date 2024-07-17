Cosmetic concerns for children

In the lively sphere of children’s performances, makeup isn’t merely for show — it’s a tool that empowers confidence and artistic expression.
As children prepare to dazzle on stage, cosmetics help them embrace their roles with added flair. However, it’s important to balance this with health and safety considerations.
By complementing their outfits and enhancing their stage appearance, make-up can make kids feel more prepared and self-assured during performances. It serves as a creative and expressive tool, giving children the freedom to experiment with various looks, fostering playfulness, and encouraging artistic experimentation.
Cosmetic experimentation can also improve children’s understanding of design and colours, skills that can translate into other artistic pursuits. Additionally, applying make-up can boost anticipation and excitement for their performances, contributing to an overall fun and memorable experience.
The dark side
Despite the positive aspects, there are significant concerns regarding the use of cosmetics by children. Children’s sensitive skin makes them prone to allergic reactions, irritations, and long-term damage from chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Dr Rajetha Demishetty, founder-director of Mohana Skin Hair and Aesthetic Clinic, highlights that early use of makeup can disrupt hormones, leading to growth, developmental, and reproductive issues. It’s important to be cautious with products used on kids.
Additionally, early makeup use can impact self-esteem and body image, leading to a belief that natural appearance isn’t good enough. Dr Demishetty stresses that parents should present make-up as a fun, optional tool rather than a necessity.
Safe make-up practices
Before applying make-up, ensure the child’s skin is clean and moisturised using a lightweight moisturiser and mild cleanser to create a protective barrier. Perform a patch test by applying a small amount of the product on the child’s inner forearm and waiting 24 hours to check for any adverse reactions. Use clean brushes and sponges to prevent infections, applying sparingly and avoiding sensitive areas like the eyes and lips. Choose safe products that avoid harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances. Dermatologist Dr Keerthana Kalva, chief aesthetic dermatologist at INFORM Clinics, advises, “Parents should ensure they buy products from reputable brands.”
As post-performance care, Dr Keerthana recommends, “Begin by removing make-up with an oil to reduce friction, then softly wipe it away using gentle cotton. Proceed with a light cleansing lotion to maintain the skin’s pH balance, followed by washing with a mild face wash. Finish by applying a soothing moisturiser to keep the skin hydrated and protected.”