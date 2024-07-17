CUET-UG results delay: JNU, DU to hold extra classes, trim winter break

NEW DELHI: Universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) plan to hold weekend classes and have a shorter winter break amid delayed admissions due to the uncertainty around the declaration of CUET UG results.

A senior JNU official said that the delay in the declaration of results will impact the university’s plan to release a unified academic calendar for all the batches. The university will have to rely on extra classes on Saturdays and may have to shorten the winter break to cover up to complete the syllabus, the official said.

“Instead of five-days a week, we may have to teach six days a week and utilise Saturdays to cover up the syllabus. We will also consider shortening the winter break if need be,” the official said.

“JNU had planned to release a unified academic calendar for all the batches to bring symmetry in the admission process. The practice was discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic. Things will become clear once the result dates are announced,” the official said.

Ambedkar University also plans on taking extra classes in the evening and weekends, and have fewer holidays to cover up for the delay if required, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said.

“There would be a delay of about two weeks or so due to the re-test. It can easily be compensated with some extra classes. Originally, the session was supposed to start from August 1 for first year students and but if the results are not announced in next two weeks, we will hold extra classes on weekends and reduce the number of holidays,” Lather said.

In DU, officials said the delay would cause the academic calendar of first-year students to end at a later date than scheduled. DU registrar Vikas Gupta said the schedule for the rest of the students will remain as usual with their classes scheduled to begin from August 1.

Meanwhile, an official at IP University said the delay would not affect its admission process as it takes admissions through CUET in its last leg and hopes the results will be out by then.