Delhi police file chargesheet in Swati Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday submitted a chargesheet spanning over 500 pages against Bibhav Kumar, a former aide to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The chargesheet, presented before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal at Tis Hazari Court, includes testimonies from about 100 witnesses.

Magistrate Goyal has also extended Kumar’s judicial custody until July 30 and directed the authorities to produce Kumar physically during the next hearing.

During the court proceedings, the prosecution emphasised the thorough nature of the investigation, highlighting the substantial amount of evidence gathered.

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked and dragged her and threatened her on May 13 when she visited Kejirwal’s residence, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police.

On the other hand, CM’s aide Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that former Delhi Commission for Women chief “forcefully and illegally” trespassed into the Chief Minister’s House and, created “ruckus” and “falsely implicated” him in the assault case.

Delhi Police registered a case of molestation and attempted culpable homicide against Kumar on May 16 at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The FIR was registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station. Kumar was arrested on May 18. The same day, a magisterial court sent him to police custody for five days, observing that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

On May 24, he was sent to four days of judicial custody, following which he was again remanded to police custody for three days.

Last Friday, the Delhi High Court had denied Kumar bail, saying he enjoys “considerable influence”. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with, in case the petitioner is released on bail, the judge had said.