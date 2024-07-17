Kiran Bedi, a Close-Up

In 1972, Kiran Bedi joined the National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie as the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don’t by Kushaal Chawla chronicles her life, revealing untold incidents, personal and professional challenges, and her unwavering determination that shaped her extraordinary career in policing. The film is set to release in 2025.
Chawla, who holds a master’s degree in filmmaking from Los Angeles, has long been associated with Bedi’s NGOs, Navjyoti India Foundation and India Vision Foundation, as a volunteer. His film shows a side of Bedi few know of. For instance, it is commonly believed Bedi towed the then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s car in 1982.
However, this was done by Nirmal Singh, the sub-inspector who reported to Bedi. When his file reached Bedi, she backed Singh. Another instance is the transformation of Tihar Jail, Asia’s largest prison, under Bedi. While most people know about this, they are unaware of the details of the transformation.
Excerpts from a conversation with the filmmaker:
How did the idea of making a biopic on Kiran Bedi come to you?
When I used to talk to people about Dr Bedi, I realised that there are a lot of personal and professional challenges and triumphs that are not in the public domain but are very essential for the world to learn from.
When did you approach her about the film?
I approached Dr Bedi more than four years ago with this.
What was the process of writing the script like?
We were very fortunate to have access to Dr Bedi’s library where she has carefully preserved the archives of her life. These include newspaper clippings, photos, videos and even the handwritten letters that she and her family wrote to each other. We spoke to multiple stakeholders who were all a part of different phases of her life including her friends, tennis players, police officers (both juniors and seniors), journalists.
What has your interaction with Dr Bedi been like?
I would not be exaggerating at all if I were to say that these have been some of the most insightful and inspiring interactions in all my life. There is so much about her personality that people don’t know about. While she’s projected as a strict disciplinarian, she is also an extremely kind-hearted and soft person who cares about everyone around her. She is someone who feels very strongly and is always looking for ways to make others’ lives better one way or the other.
Who is playing Dr Bedi in your film?
We do not have any names yet, but we’re looking forward with excitement to make that choice soon, and looking forward to telling you once we decide.