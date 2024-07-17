Delhi

Prostitution ring busted, minor rescued from Ajmeri Gate

The victim is an orphan and had come to national capital from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor looking for work, the police said.
Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express Illustrations)
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl from flesh trade and arrested a woman who allegedly purchased her, officials said on Tuesday.

A tipoff was received on July 12 about the teenager being forced into flesh trade at a brothel in Shradhanand Marg near the city’s Ajmeri Gate area, a police officer said.

Police personnel and members of an NGO reached the spot and found that the minor was in the custody of a woman identified as Anjali (42). The victim was rescued and taken to a children’s shelter, while Anjali was arrested. “She revealed that she was brought by one Anas from Zakir Nagar in the Okhla area and was handed over to Anjali,” official added.

