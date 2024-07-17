Prostitution ring busted, minor rescued from Ajmeri Gate

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl from flesh trade and arrested a woman who allegedly purchased her, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim is an orphan and had come to national capital from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor looking for work, they added.

A tipoff was received on July 12 about the teenager being forced into flesh trade at a brothel in Shradhanand Marg near the city’s Ajmeri Gate area, a police officer said.

Police personnel and members of an NGO reached the spot and found that the minor was in the custody of a woman identified as Anjali (42). The victim was rescued and taken to a children’s shelter, while Anjali was arrested. “She revealed that she was brought by one Anas from Zakir Nagar in the Okhla area and was handed over to Anjali,” official added.