To decongest Chandni Chowk, MCD plans to shift shops

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk and the nearby Bhagirath Palace are renowned for their densely packed markets, which have been prone to fires. Contributing factors include low-hanging wires from various service providers, particularly telecom companies, and unauthorized constructions.

In November 2022, a significant fire at Bhagirath Palace resulted in damage to four buildings and the destruction of numerous shops. Following this incident, an 11-member inquiry committee was established to determine the fire’s cause and recommend preventive measures. More recently, in June this year, over 110 shops and godowns were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in Chandni Chowk’s Nayi Sadak area.

In response to these incidents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is forming a five-member committee of experts and traders to consider relocating shops from the area.

This decision follows a meeting on July 1, where the assistant commissioner of the City SP Zone and key stakeholders from the Walled City discussed plans to shift trading activities outside the congested region.

After the fire at Bhagirath Palace, the inquiry committee suggested exploring the relocation of some businesses from these crowded areas. It also recommended that overhead wires be placed underground and that an audit of electrical installations within buildings be conducted.

The new five-member committee will delve into these recommendations, aiming to enhance safety and prevent future incidents by potentially relocating shops and addressing the infrastructural issues that have plagued the area.