To decongest Chandni Chowk, MCD plans to shift shops

NEW DELHI: Chandni Chowk and the nearby Bhagirath Palace are renowned for their densely packed markets, which have been prone to fires. Contributing factors include low-hanging wires from various service providers, particularly telecom companies, and unauthorized constructions.
In November 2022, a significant fire at Bhagirath Palace resulted in damage to four buildings and the destruction of numerous shops. Following this incident, an 11-member inquiry committee was established to determine the fire’s cause and recommend preventive measures. More recently, in June this year, over 110 shops and godowns were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in Chandni Chowk’s Nayi Sadak area.
In response to these incidents, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is forming a five-member committee of experts and traders to consider relocating shops from the area.
This decision follows a meeting on July 1, where the assistant commissioner of the City SP Zone and key stakeholders from the Walled City discussed plans to shift trading activities outside the congested region.
After the fire at Bhagirath Palace, the inquiry committee suggested exploring the relocation of some businesses from these crowded areas. It also recommended that overhead wires be placed underground and that an audit of electrical installations within buildings be conducted.
The new five-member committee will delve into these recommendations, aiming to enhance safety and prevent future incidents by potentially relocating shops and addressing the infrastructural issues that have plagued the area.
Just an eyewash, no infrasture available to relocate shops
Over the civic body’s recommendations, safety and rising dents of fire, Prabhat Shukla speaks to Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.
Excerpts
What is the main reason behind the frequent incidents of fire in Chandni Chowk and the rest of Old Delhi?
The primary cause of these fires is the old and overhanging wires spread across the entire area. Additionally, there is new illegal construction converting households into shops, and the increased demand for air conditioners even when the necessary capacity isn’t available. Higher capacity wires need to be laid, but there is no space underground, so all wires have to be hung outside on the streets.
Have the authorities taken any steps to improve the situation? What more can be done to improve fire safety?
Yes, as part of the redevelopment work on the main Chandni Chowk Road, the undergrounding of the main wires has been completed. New transformers and feeder pillars have been installed, and meters have been placed outside shops, making the main roads somewhat safer. However, the bylanes, where most fires occur, remain completely congested with haphazard operations. These areas need complete redevelopment, including digging up roads to create new ducts for underground wires and removing old, obsolete telephone cables. This process would also involve laying new sewers and water pipelines.
Without these measures, fires will continue to occur, and traders will keep suffering losses.
What do you think about the MCD’s plan to move some of the traders out of Chandni Chowk to ease congestion?
I believe it’s just mere paperwork on a file. Where will they even shift the traders? There’s no alternate infrastructure developed by the DDA. Earlier, a few industries like chemical and paper were shifted out, but there are no serious plans this time.