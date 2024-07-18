Comfort on a platter

It is that time of the year where we once again prepare for a shift in the season, and our kitchens and produce begin to reflect this. Only a month ago, the heat wave had us praying for respite; now, extreme humidity caused by scarce-rainfall-but-forever-gloomy grey skies, has us wishing for the elusive, strong spell of monsoons in the NCR.

This week, I woke up to sniffles and a sore throat—the shift in the weather had me in its braces after all. In times like these, one seeks comfort food. Giving in to the want for all things warm and fuzzy, I prepped to brew a pot of tomato rasam for myself. Usually, I’d be generous with the amount of tomatoes that I’d use to make this comforting broth, but the disruption in regular market supply of one of the most necessitated vegetables struck my conscience too—leading me to restrict myself to a lighter concoction. Here, I further added a handful of coriander and some pounded garlic. The final product was delicious, comforting and nourishing for my soul.

The balance of my food journey over the past week wasn’t lost on me. Last week, I, a resident of Noida, travelled to Gurugram two days in a row. The promise of great culinary skills made me do it—first of which was at The Oberoi Gurgaon.

Here, renowned chef Vineet Bhatia opened the doors to his new, modern-Indian restaurant, Ziya.

After having tasted success in Mumbai over the past decade, the menu at Ziya’s new outpost pays homage to regional Indian flavours. In his signature style, Chef Bhatia serves with an air of unassuming, nonchalant swagger—while promising comfort with every bite. In this course, one dish that stood out and won us over was the oven-roasted cauliflower—marinated beautifully in mild spices, and whole-roasted and served on a bed of sesame raita.