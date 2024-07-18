Delhi government-run RGSSH seeks MHA degree for recruitment, sparks row

NEW DELHI: A decision by Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital to add an eligibility criteria, Masters in Health Administration (MHA), a non-medical degree, for the recruitment of Medical Officers has courted controversy.

The move has seen opposition from staff and the medical fraternity alike, who raised eyebrows over the new rule, alleging this recruitment rule is not followed by other hospitals in the national capital.

According to hospital staff, the new rule has been implemented to benefit certain individuals contravening the government mandate.

They also asserted that permission to change the recruitment rule for the post was not sought from National Medical Commission or the state medical council.

Hospital staff also questioned the administration’s move to overlook higher medical degrees like MD and MCh, which certify advanced medical expertise, for the job while making a non-medical degree mandatory. A resident doctors’ body said, “This policy not only disregards the advanced medical expertise of these candidates but also jeopardizes patient care.”