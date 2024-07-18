DMRC launches luggage check-in service for international travellers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the introduction of international flights check-in facilities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line, starting from the first week of June.
DMRC is extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi.
Besides, the DMRC has also written to the airlines to set up more of such check-in facilities at other metro stations.
This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline travel procedures for international flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport.
In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, DMRC is extending this service.
Previously available only for domestic travellers, the ‘Check-in & Baggage-Drop’ service now accommodates international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines.
DMRC to extend e-auto fleet
Meanwhile, DMRC will be adding more than 1,100 e-autos to its existing fleet of electric three-wheelers to further boost last-mile connectivity, an official said on Wednesday.
Of the 2,299 e-auto permits, 1,636 general and 663 women, allotted to the DMRC by the transport department, 1,183 e-autos have been registered.
These e-autos are operating from around 40 DMRC stations that are equipped with charging points and dedicated parking spaces, officials said.
“Another 1,116 e-autos, 779 general and 337 women, are expected to be registered by the end of August,” the DMRC official said. DMRC has allotted these e-auto permits to its authorised operators at metro stations in Chhatarpur, Dwarka, Rohini and northwest Delhi.
DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told news agency PTI that ensuring last-mile connectivity for commuters is a key issue for the Delhi Metro.
Delhi government recently launched a bus service to enhance last-mile connectivity which is a welcome step, he said. Talking about the e-auto service, Kumar said, buses are large and may not be suitable for all metro stations while e-autos are more convenient . “We are partnering with companies who will provide e-autos and operate them,” he said.
Key features
Passengers can check-in their luggage at metro stations which will be securely transported to the aircrafts
The service is available for Air India passengers at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations from 6-9 pm, and for Vistara passengers at New Delhi from 6 am - 8 pm
Passengers can complete their check-in between 12-2 hours prior to flight departure time for domestic flights and between four 4-3 hours prior for international flights