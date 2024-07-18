DMRC launches luggage check-in service for international travellers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the introduction of international flights check-in facilities at New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line, starting from the first week of June.

DMRC is extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers at these key metro stations in Delhi.

Besides, the DMRC has also written to the airlines to set up more of such check-in facilities at other metro stations.

This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience and streamline travel procedures for international flights departing from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Air India, and Vistara Airlines, DMRC is extending this service.

Previously available only for domestic travellers, the ‘Check-in & Baggage-Drop’ service now accommodates international passengers flying with Air India and Vistara Airlines.

DMRC to extend e-auto fleet

Meanwhile, DMRC will be adding more than 1,100 e-autos to its existing fleet of electric three-wheelers to further boost last-mile connectivity, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the 2,299 e-auto permits, 1,636 general and 663 women, allotted to the DMRC by the transport department, 1,183 e-autos have been registered.