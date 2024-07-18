DUSU committee passes proposal to oust vice-president on 'vandalism charges'

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) on Wednesday said the executive committee of the students’ body has passed a proposal to oust DUSU Vice-President Abhi Dahiya from his postition for allegedly vandalising the offices of other union office bearers.

The proposal will now be placed before the Central Council and tabled in a meeting of presidents of various student organisations before the final call, the DUSU statement said.

The executive committee, comprising 11 elected members, unanimously passed the proposal to remove Dahiya from his post due to his alleged involvement in the vandalism at the student union’s office on Sunday, July 14, DUSU said.

The proposal against Dahiya, a member of the Congress-affiliated NSUI, was moved by DUSU president and ABVP member Tushar Dedha. Dahiya termed the proposal “illlegal” and “agenda-driven”.

On July 14, ABVP alleged that members of NSUI, including Dahiya, ransacked the DUSU office in DU’s North Campus. Moreover, the ABVP has alleged that those who vandalised the DUSU office consumed alcohol in Dahiya’s office. They also shared a video purportedly showing empty bottles in Dahiya’s office and clips of the vandalised offices.

The NSUI denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya’s office.

According to reports, an FIR was registered in the matter. DU has constituted a four-member committee to probe the allegations.